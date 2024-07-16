Antic Pubs Falls Into Administration

Share Tweet Share Email

Pob operator Antic Pubs with a 13-strong pub estate across London has been placed into administration.

Steve Absolom and Will Wright from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Elflock Limited, Babel Silk Limited, Brocade Limited and De Gremio Limited on 12 July.

Collectively, the companies run 13 pubs and bars across South and East London, forming the Antic portfolio, including: The Antelope, SW17; Balham Bowls Club, SW12; Clapham Hart, E5; East Dulwich Tavern, SE22; Elephant and Castle, SE1; Hagen & Hyde, SW12; The Sun, SE5; Gremio de Brixton, SW2; Graveney & Meadow, SW17; Dogstar, SW9; Tooting Tram & Social, SW17; Red Lion, E11; and Coopers, SE19

Babel Silk Limited owns three more sites that are not currently in operation.

All the sites will continue to trade as normal until a buyer is found. Interpath has said that the affected sites had been struggling with the “legacy liabilities” left over from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, in recent weeks, winding up petitions have been lodged against Elflock Limited and Brocade Limited.

Steve Absolom, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said:

“This is an eclectic collection of well-known and popular pubs and bars located in prime sites across South London.

“The sites are expected to continue to trade as usual with the support of specialist trading agents at Licensed Solutions.”

“We intend to bring these units to market in due course, representing a fantastic opportunity for investors and trade purchasers alike.”