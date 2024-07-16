Charity Only A Pavement Away Gets 500 People Back In To Work Adding Over £25 Million To The UK Economy

Share Tweet Share Email

UK charity, Only A Pavement Away, that supports people facing homelessness and those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment, has announced the placement of its 500th member into work since its conception in 2018.

Only A Pavement Away calculates that the impact of placing 500 people into employment has added £25.6 million to the British economy through reduced government support, financial independence, and increased household expenditure.

This marks an impressive milestone for the charity, which connects forward-thinking employers in the hospitality industry with individuals facing homelessness and those looking to rebuild their lives through a career in this sector.

Only A Pavement Away’s impact is significant, providing stability through employment for the people they help, an important resource for hospitality businesses that continue to struggle with recruitment, while adding money back into the UK economy.

Recent figures from the charity have uncovered a strong retention rate, with 60%1 of their members remaining in employment for more than a year, higher than the average tenure of a hospitality professional. The average length of service is 53 weeks, demonstrating this is an approach that works for both employers and the members Only A Pavement Away support.

Only A Pavement Away aims to change perceptions about ‘typical’ candidate profiles, connecting their employment partners with hard-working individuals. The charity has recently expanded their operations into Manchester and Scotland, taking their cause UK-wide and helping yet more people to rebuild their lives and reintegrate safely back into society.

Ben, Only A Pavement Away Member and now Comis Chef: “Only A Pavement Away has been incredible both in setting up and guiding me through the process of starting my new job and with support once I’d begun working again. They’ve checked in and made sure I’m doing ok and helped with making the transition back into employment achievable. I’ve no concerns about reaching out and have truly enjoyed my time with them.”

Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away Founder and CEO said “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully placed 500 members in workplaces across the hospitality industry in as little as five years – we didn’t expect it to grow to this size so soon.

“As our number of members is growing, so is awareness of our mission, which is vital in continuing to help people facing homelessness into stable workplaces, and, in turn, create happier, safer lives. We want to thank everyone who has made this possible – from referral charities to our employer partners – who make it possible for us to have this positive impact on these communities”.