Not The Result We’d Hoped For – But A Storming One For The On Trade

Share Tweet Share Email

Sadly, yet again, it is not coming home this time. Unfortunately, England faltered in the final to a stunning Spain but all was not lost as sales soared +90% compared to 2023 and an incredible +76.3% compared to an average Sunday in 2024.

Pubs were packed from late afternoon anticipating a long evening ahead, but as the final whistle blew, the extended opening hours were sadly not needed for celebrations.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal broke every English heart when he shot Spain ahead in the dying minutes of the game, as fans sank 17.5 million pints on Sunday which is +90.1% compared to the same Sunday in 2023 and an additional £950 in revenue terms for publicans.

The average pub served 462 pints of Draught Beer & Cider which is +90% vs. the same Sunday in 2023 which generated an additional revenue of £950 for pubs vs an average Sunday in 2024. Not only that but it surpassed the first England game by a huge uplift of +41% in terms of pints sold with +219 Extra Pints (+90.1%) Sold Per Pub vs. 2023 in England and +200 Extra Pints (+76.3%) Sold Per Pub vs. an average Sunday in 2024.

We can see from the heat map of sales that North West & South East produced the hottest sales with +100% more than the average sales in the country.

That said, all regions of England were up as the fans celebrated from the North to the South, with again the Midlands showing a slightly dampened enthusiasm, as they did for the Semi Final. This was in sharp contrast yet again to the two home nations with no interest left in the tournament with Wales -80% and Scotland -66% compared to the average.

Overall, footfall grew +40.2% not surprisingly peaking between 9pm – 10pm with a stunning uplift of +44.5%. All locations were up with Suburban outlets having the highest increase in footfall of +42.5% compared to an average Sunday in 2024. City Centre locations also saw a BIG increase of +38.1% again peaking at 10pm which saw a rise of +45.5%

Overall, Beer & Cider performance was up +90.1% driven by EVERY category. The biggest winner was WORLD LAGER up an impressive +148.3% followed by World 4% up +130%, Premium Lager up +114.3%, Fruit Cider rising by +105.7% and Stout up a substantial +105.3% vs. the same day in 2023. Ale, Core Lager, Apple Cider and Craft all under indexed versus the phenomenal overall Draught Category performance but were still ahead of 2023, so a great result across the trade.

Alison Jordan, CEO of Oxford Partnership, comments: “Sadly, that was a really tough watch for all the England fans but at the very least, it gave the On Trade an enormous boost on what would have been a typically sleepy (and not very sunny) Sunday evening in July!”