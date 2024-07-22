Arkell’s Renews Sponsorship of Swindon Town FC

Share Tweet Share Email

Arkell’s Brewery has renewed its long-standing association with Swindon Town Football Club, signing a record agreement with the club for the next three years, once again forming a strong partnership as the club looks to progress both on and off the field.

The deal includes continued sponsorship of the Arkell’s Stand, a prominent feature at The County Ground and the first thing visitors see when arriving at the stadium, not only on match days but also for events and conferences. The Arkell’s Stand holds great historical significance; in 1896, Thomas Arkell donated £300 for its construction, helping to establish the football ground as it is known today.

Brewery Sales Director, Nick Arkell, said:

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Swindon Town Football Club. Our commitment to the club remains unwavering, and as Swindon’s longest-running company, it feels natural to cement our relationship with the town’s football team. As the club’s first sponsor, this partnership epitomizes our shared history and dedication in the town. We believe this is one of the longest commercial relationships on record in the English Football League and we look forward to remaining dedicated in supporting STFC’s ambitions both on the pitch and as a hub for events and activities.”

Swindon Town Football Club Chief Commercial Officer, James Watts, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Arkell’s commitment to the club remains as strong as ever as it shows a commitment to all local businesses and supporters which identifies the vision to grow the club not only as a football stadium but a venue with events such as concerts and other sporting events.”