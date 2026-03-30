As Energy Crisis Deepens NTIA Asks: “Why is Britain Doing Nothing?”

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Britain’s night-time economy is being hit by a perfect storm, surging fuel prices, global instability and looming business rate increases, while countries like Australia take bold action to protect businesses and consumers.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), has launched a scathing intervention, warning the government is failing to act as costs spiral out of control.

Writing on behalf of thousands of UK venues, bars, clubs and late-night businesses, Kill said the sector is heading towards another breaking point, with fresh financial pressures landing from April 1st, when business rate burdens increase for many operators already struggling to survive.

He said: “Closed-door conversations with key energy suppliers are ineffective in the face of global market pressures. While the UK talks, other nations act. Australia has already halved fuel duty and introduced free public transport to protect its economy.

“The question is, why is Britain doing nothing?”

With oil prices soaring above $115 a barrel and fears of fuel shortages mounting, the cost of running nightlife businesses, and simply getting to work or going out, is rising fast.

At the same time, venues face rising business rates from April, adding yet another financial blow to an industry already operating on razor-thin margins.

Kill warned that every part of the sector is being squeezed:

Staff struggling with rising travel costs

Customers cutting back as going out becomes unaffordable

Supply chains and deliveries becoming more expensive

Touring artists and events facing disruption

Businesses hit with higher fixed costs through increased rates

“These are not theoretical pressures, they are happening now,” he said. “And in global markets, companies will not absorb these costs. Shareholders demand margins are protected. That means the burden lands on businesses and consumers. ”

The NTIA is demanding urgent intervention, including:

A halving of fuel duty or VAT reduction to ease immediate pressure

Free or subsidised public transport, particularly at night

Kill warned that without action, the consequences would be severe: “We are staring at further closures, job losses and lasting damage to one of the UK’s most important cultural and economic sectors.

“You cannot talk about growth while increasing costs on businesses at the very moment they are most vulnerable.”

The intervention comes as ministers meet energy giants behind closed doors — but industry leaders say this approach is out of touch with the scale and urgency of the crisis.

Kill added: “This is a test of leadership. Strong economies act decisively to protect their people. Right now, the UK is falling behind.”

With local elections approaching and economic pressures intensifying, the message from the night-time economy is clear:

Act now – or watch the lights go out across Britain’s nightlife.

Open Letter to PM & Chancellor

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRIME MINISTER AND THE CHANCELLOR

FROM MICHAEL KILL, CEO, NIGHT TIME INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION



Dear Prime Minister, Dear Chancellor,



I am writing on behalf of thousands of businesses across the UK’s night-time economy, whose livelihoods, employees and communities are now facing mounting uncertainty.

The UK stands at a critical moment.

As global instability drives a sharp rise in fuel prices, we are already seeing the early signs of economic shock, rising transport costs, supply chain disruption, and increasing pressure on businesses and consumers alike. For the UK’s night-time economy, which relies heavily on mobility, logistics and discretionary spending, this presents an immediate and serious threat.

We welcome engagement between government and industry. However, closed-door conversations with key energy suppliers are ineffective in the face of global market pressures.

The reality is simple: these are global markets, and publicly listed companies are accountable to shareholders. In times of volatility, businesses are driven to protect margins, not reduce them. Expecting firms to absorb rising costs without government intervention is unrealistic, and risks passing the full burden onto consumers and small businesses.

Other nations are not waiting. Australia has already taken bold, decisive action, halving fuel duty and introducing free public transport to shield its economy from precisely these pressures. These are not symbolic gestures; they are practical interventions designed to stabilise costs and maintain economic activity.

The UK must now show the same level of leadership.

The night-time economy contributes billions to the UK economy, supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and plays a vital role in our cultural identity and global appeal. Yet it remains one of the most exposed sectors to rising fuel costs. Every increase impacts staff commuting, customer footfall, artist touring, supply chains, and venue operations.

Without immediate intervention, we risk further closures, job losses, and long-term damage to an industry that has already endured sustained hardship.

We therefore call on the government to urgently consider:

-A temporary halving of fuel duty or a reduction in VAT to ease immediate cost pressures

-The introduction of free or subsidised public transport, particularly during evening and late-night hours

These measures would provide immediate relief, protect livelihoods, and sustain economic momentum during a period of global uncertainty.

This is not a moment for observation or negotiation, it is a moment for action.

If we are serious about protecting growth, supporting businesses, and safeguarding jobs, then we must move beyond dialogue and deliver decisive intervention.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Kill

CEO, Night Time Industries Association