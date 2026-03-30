Winchester Chef Luke Emmess Celebrates Outstanding MasterChef: The Professionals Final Journey

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Winchester chef Luke Emmess, Fuller’s Head Chef at The Wykeham Arms, has completed an extraordinary journey to the national final of MasterChef: The Professionals, earning widespread acclaim from the judges and establishing himself as one of the UK’s most exciting culinary talents.

Competing in what judges described as “a whole new level” of finalists, Luke consistently impressed with his creativity, technical skill, and fearless innovation throughout the competition.

In a thrilling head-to-head finale, Luke delivered a signature three-course menu that wowed the judges. His creations included, a reimagined English breakfast: A black pudding and egg yolk raviolo striped with squid ink, topped with crispy bacon, served alongside a sausage sandwich and a complex 20-ingredient brown sauce. Hearing there was a sausage sandwich being served Marcus Wareing exclaimed, “Give him the trophy now!”

His main course included an Asian-inspired duck breast, spiced duck croquette, miso-spiced celeriac fondant, and rich duck and plum sauce. Matt Tebbutt described it as, “Playful, and very Luke.”

A sophisticated tiramisu was served as dessert, with layers of mascarpone, coffee and chocolate cream, amaretto cherries, and sorbet encased in a delicate chocolate shell. Judges praised it as, “Very, very delicious… a well-executed dessert.” And commented to Luke that it was “A real joy to watch you develop through the competition.”

The judges summed up Luke’s final, with Matt Tebbutt commenting “Luke is unafraid to rewrite food as we know it,” and Marcus Wareing adding “Cooking food like this in the final is brave and different, all three dishes were equally delicious.

”Monica Galetti said, “It’s been a Fabulous final, all three chefs should be incredibly proud.”Luke said, “It’s been a journey, we can all leave with our heads held high. The judges’ feedback was far more than I was expecting, it was very emotional.”

While the MasterChef: The Professionals title was awarded to fellow finalist Gareth, Luke’s performances throughout the competition have firmly cemented his reputation as a chef to watch. From bold flavour combinations to fearless creativity, he has demonstrated cooking at the highest level, earning the respect of some of the UK’s most renowned chefs, along with international culinary great, three Michelin-star chef Norbert Niederkofler who, when judging Lukes creations when in Italy commented, “You’ve done a great job would you like to join the brigade?”