Back to the Floor Raises a Record-Breaking £405,000 for Hospitality Action

Photo credit: Jeremy Rata

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Senior figures from across the hospitality industry swapped boardrooms for the ballroom floor last Friday night to raise an incredible record-breaking £405,000 for UK Charity Hospitality Action.

Co-founded by Danny Pecorelli, Managing Director at Exclusive Collection and hosted by James B. Clarke, General Manager at London Hilton on Park Lane, the legendary event saw over 100 senior hospitality leaders don aprons and return to their roots for one night only.

600 guests were treated to the dazzling silver service skills of the industry’s finest, with each executive battling it out to earn the biggest tips, every penny of which goes directly to support hospitality workers in times of crisis.

Flawless service throughout the sumptuous three-course meal was only part of the game. With the coveted top-tipper title at stake, these seasoned leaders pulled out every trick in the book, from playful banter and table-side theatrics to plenty of cheeky mischief, all in a bid to charm guests into digging deeper into their pockets.

Tej Walia, Managing Director at Foxhills Club & Resort, was crowned the winner of the night, whose hospitality skills wowed guests, earning an incredible £20,269 in tips.

What began in 2013 with just 20 waiters and 160 guests has become one of the most sought-after nights in the hospitality calendar. This sold-out event drew crowds eager to witness the likes of Franck Arnold, Managing Director and Regional Vice-President of The Savoy, Sally Beck, General Manager of Royal Lancaster, Robin Hutson, Chief Executive of Lime Wood Group and Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, battle it out to earn the most tips.

The 2026 event also marked a major milestone with total funds raised across all seven Back to the Floor events soaring past £1million, cementing it as Hospitality Action’s most successful fundraising initiative in its history. This is not only in recognition of the hard work of millions of individuals who make up the incredible hospitality industry, but also proof that when hospitality comes together, the results can be truly extraordinary.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mark Lewis, Chief Executive at Hospitality Action, said: “Sometimes I have to pinch myself because when I look around at extraordinary events like this, I am in total awe of the willingness of so many people coming together for the greater good. We are incredibly lucky to work in such an energised and vibrant industry, and the eagerness to support our own is palpable.

“Hospitality is an industry that so many people love being part of, but for others it can also present real challenges. It is for those colleagues that Hospitality Action exists, and we will never stop continuing to provide the support, care and assistance they need when times get tough.”

Danny Pecorelli, Co-founder of Back to the Floor and Managing Director at Exclusive Collection, said: “Back to the Floor was an extraordinary night and one I’ll remember forever. I’m hugely grateful to every waiter, sommelier, sponsor, donor and guest who helped raise such an incredible amount. The generosity and energy in the room were remarkable, and the funds raised will make a real, life-changing difference for so many.”

To find out more about Hospitality Action’s fundraising events and you can get involved, please visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk or call 0203 004 5500.