BBPA Launches Academy Graduate Scheme To Find Its Next Generation Of Custodians

A one-of-a-kind sector-wide graduate scheme in collaboration with some of the UK’s leading pub companies and breweries has been launched by the British Beer and Pub Association.

From hops to HR, the BBPA Academy will give graduates the opportunity to gain a breadth of experience with the guidance of industry experts, while focusing on their own professional development.

The leading trade association said the two-year pubs and brewing industry graduate scheme will recruit and train the next generation of industry leaders.

The Academy creates an accessible route into the pubs and brewing industry, providing vital experience and skills to graduates starting in their careers.

BBPA are proud to be collaborating with twelve regional and national brewers and pub companies to deliver the Academy, coordinated by Su Cacioppo (J D Wetherspoon); Admiral Taverns, Adnams, Daniel Thwaites, Everards, Greene King, Hall & Woodhouse, McMullen, Molson Coors Brewing Company UK, Robinsons Brewery & Pubs, Star Pubs, St. Austell Brewery, and Timothy Taylor’s Brewery.

Graduates will spend two years within one of the participating companies, progressing through structured six-month modules across different departments.

Each Academy module includes industry experience, technical skills and training, development workshops, seminars and a formal review session.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“We are very excited to be launching the BBPA Academy which will give graduates the chance to gain first class experience and be supported by some of the UK’s leading pub companies and breweries.

“Having so many companies collaborating on the Academy is proof that the sector is committed to investing in the next generation of the sector’s guardians, and knowing our industry is in safe hands.”

Andy Wilson, Managing Director of Everards and co-founder of the BBPA Academy said:

“I’m so delighted to be working with the BBPA and Su Cacioppo who have been instrumental in bringing this idea to life. The idea was to seek out future leaders and give much-needed career paths for graduates across the country, and I’m proud of the way the industry has come together to support this initiative.

“I genuinely hope this provides an outstanding career for ten graduates from next September that will continue for many years to come so we can leave a legacy for the future.”

Areas within the modules can include brewing, operations, finance, people management, marketing and sustainability. With such a breadth of experience on offer, graduates will be set up for a prosperous career within the pubs and brewing industry, with the opportunity of promotion to a full-time position at the end of the scheme.

Applications are welcomed from final-year undergraduates, graduates within the last two years, or degree apprentices. No specific degree discipline or final grade is required. Applications close on Sunday 11th January.