BBPA Launches Free Diversity & Inclusion Webinar Series

Share Tweet Share Email

The BBPA is inviting businesses from across the hospitality sector to sign up to the first in a series of webinars focusing on promoting and embedding diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Hosted in partnership with the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion (enei) the online sessions will hear from businesses about what they’re doing in their organisations and provide advice and insight from experts to support others to do the same.

The first of the four webinars will look at recruiting brilliant people and keeping them. It will explore how embracing diversity and inclusion can contribute to successful hiring, and simple ways that businesses can alter their processes to make them more inclusive. The session, held at 2pm on 14th September will include speakers Sarah Simcoe, a globally experienced thought-leader and speaker on inclusivity and cultural change, Joanna McCrae, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Client Solutions Director at PageGroup, and Joe Sidley, Talent Acquisition Manager for Western Europe EMEA & APAC at Molson Coors.

The webinars will focus on the experiences of both staff and customers in hospitality businesses and cover other topics such as leadership, creating inclusive spaces and environments and ensuring everyone has the same access to opportunities to do their best.

Each session will be led by an expert speaker and include real examples from businesses in the brewing and pub industry, alongside businesses outside of the industry to show what other sectors are doing as well.

Sandi Wassmer, CEO of enei commented:

“enei is delighted to be working with the BBPA on this cross-sector webinar series. We know through our work with our members that building cross organisational relationships and sharing best practice is an incredibly effective way to strengthen diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) work across whole industries.

“We are excited to be bringing our human-rights based approach to DEI to the hospitality industry to help BBPA members create an open, honest, and innovative cultures that will inspire their teams to succeed.”

The webinars are part of the BBPA’s ongoing #OpenToAll programme of work which supports its members and other businesses in the sector learn from each other, through expert advice, guidance and publicly championing the benefits of diversity and inclusion in their businesses.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“We’re committed to supporting our members to learn from each other and make meaningful change on this agenda, through sharing best practice and providing practical guidance to help them drive it forward in their organisations.

“Now, we’re pleased to be hosting a series of events that are open to all businesses across the hospitality sector, free of charge, because we believe this is an issue that needs to be embraced by everyone to make real long-lasting change.

“We’ll be hearing from experts in these topics and some extremely positive examples from both our industry and other industries as well and we’re really looking forward to sharing and learning together to drive diversity and inclusion even further forward within our industry.”

Sign up to attend the webinar here.