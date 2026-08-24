BBPA Warns Employment Proposals Could Backfire on Business and Workers

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Proposed employment changes could create major new costs for the beer and pub sector, the British Beer and Pub Association has warned, as it urges Government to protect flexibility for both employers and workers.

The trade association said the costs from the changes will further squeeze already wafer-thin margins as pubs and brewers continue to grapple with eye-watering costs.

The BBPA said the new changes could not only undermine growth across the sector but might end up hurting the workers it’s meant to benefit if, to mitigate the changes, businesses need to restrict job opportunities and hours.

The changes of guaranteed-hours offers could also undermine flexible arrangements that many employees actively choose and value, the BBPA warned.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “This sector is only possible because of the brilliant workforce behind it. Pubs and brewers want to treat their staff fairly but, to do so, they need to be in a position to keep people in those jobs – as well as give opportunities to those who want to work in our amazing industry.

“Not only that, but we know employees value and appreciate the flexibility of their roles, so any changes that stop that might end up backfiring and hurting the people it’s meant to benefit.

“We think a proportionate, request-based system would both help workers and help the sector remain viable and the backbone of the job market.”