Beer Day Britain 2022 – Cheers to Beer!

The focus of the day is the National Cheers To Beer (#cheerstobeer) toast at 7pm. This simple activity is not only marked across the UK but by beer drinkers around the world who participate each year on June 15th, with so many people joining in that #cheerstobeer trends on social media.

Jane Peyton, beer sommelier and instigator of Beer Day Britain said ‘After two years of being unable to commemorate Beer Day Britain in the way we normally do because of the pandemic, we can once again meet in person to celebrate national beer day. Beer tastes so much better when consumed with friends, and even better in a pub with a great atmosphere!’

For more information and to download a logo please visit www.BeerDayBritain.co.uk or on social media – @BeerDayBritain on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.