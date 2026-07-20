Bidfood Explores How Innovation Can Help Foodservice Operators Stay at the Forefront of Changing Consumer Demands

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As the industry adapts to rising consumer expectations and ongoing operational pressures, Bidfood has revealed how foodservice operators can easily embrace innovation across menus, products and operations to meet changing consumer demands.

With 58% of consumers placing importance on innovation in food and venues , and 54% saying they explore new or unique cuisines and dishes , innovation is no longer a niche expectation. Research also shows that 50% of operators are prioritising new products, highlighting the need to balance fresh ideas and creativity with commercial, operational and consumer appeal.

However, operators also face the challenge of making innovation feel accessible. Consumers are most encouraged by new flavours and ingredients, but barriers around taste and price mean that innovation needs to be easy to understand, appealing and deliverable.

During its latest event, Innovation in Motion, Bidfood demonstrated how innovation is taking shape through nutrition-led menu development, hospitality-ready solutions, experiential desserts and emerging, forward-thinking SME brands. It delved into the innovation process, with talks and activities from Bidfood’s Insights, Nutrition, Marketing, and Chef Development teams.

In preparation for the Government’s new Healthy Food Standard, the event explored the definition of healthier food and drink products in the UK, as well as what mandatory reporting could look like for large food businesses. The Nutrition Team also showcased practical ways chefs can incorporate more nutrient-dense whole foods, including beans, into their menus.

There was also a spotlight on Simply Food Solutions’ new hospitality range, Discovery Kitchen.

Designed by Bidfood’s Culinary Director, Martin Eshelby, the range is inspired by Bidfood’s 2026 Food and Drink Trends, as well as Martin’s travels across Europe and visits to UK restaurants.

Developed in collaboration with Natural Innovations, Bold Bean Co, and Tofoo & Co, Discovery Kitchen supports low-skilled, time-pressured chefs. The range features its new ‘Black Bean Birria’ and creamy ‘Malaysian Coconut Chicken Curry’, which can be reinvented in multiple ways, helping operators create versatile menus with minimal effort.

And, with 62% of consumers being very experience-led , guests sat through an immersive dessert experience, showcasing how simple desserts can be elevated through additional textures, theatre, and consumer participation. Dishes included a ‘Coconut Lime and Sticky Rice’ served in a treasure box, a ‘Banana Bread Tiramisu’ and ‘Basque Cheesecake’ with a cherry-infused smoke.

The day also featured the latest suppliers within The Open Doors Programme, championing future-facing products, rooted in social value and healthcare catering:

Half the Story – a social enterprise supporting the homeless and those with major barriers to employment by providing jobs within their bakery and creating delicious, life-changing biscuits.

icesupp – the world’s first nutritional food supplement, designed to be frozen, but can also be used as a coulis to help fortify both sweet and savoury dishes. Plant-based and allergen-free, one serving delivers 5g of protein, 5.5 g of fibre and a blend of vitamins and minerals.

Culinary Director at Bidfood, Martin Eshelby, said: “Innovation is often associated with new products, but within wholesale and for foodservice operators, it means much more than that. It’s no longer just about creating something new; it’s about helping operators respond to changing consumer expectations, such as growing health awareness, and mounting operational pressures related to cost, time, and resource.

“We’re extremely passionate about helping our customers, so we will always look to find solutions, whether it’s through nutritional requirements, introducing new flavours, trends, experiences and formats, or bringing emerging suppliers to market through The Open Doors Programme. We understand our role is to inspire chefs and caterers so they can adapt their offer to reflect what consumers want, while keeping menus fresh and exciting.”