Cambridgeshire Pub Creates Community Café to Tackle Social Isolation

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Photo Credit Pub is the Hub

A village pub in Christchurch, Cambridgeshire, is strengthening its role as a vital social hub with the launch of a new community café.

Publican Nicola Williams of the Dun Cow Inn has made it her mission to ensure the pub and community cafe is at the heart of its community.

As the only pub in the picturesque rural village, she has transformed a room into a welcoming community café, which has become a haven where people can meet, socialise and build new friendships.

The pub draws customers from the surrounding area of local villages, and the cafe is already becoming an important meeting place for groups including the local Book Club, a coffee Quiz afternoon and there are plans for it to host the local Knit and Natter group.

Nicola also has more plans for the café and is looking to develop it further during the winter months, helping to bring local families and groups together.

The community café serves hot and cold drinks including tea and coffee as well as homemade cakes, toasted sandwiches and cheesy chips, with potatoes sourced from a local farmer.

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the pub has been able to broaden its appeal to the local community and help bring people together.

The project has been supported by the DBT as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural and remote communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

Nicola said: “We have the locals coming in for coffee, and groups wanting to use the space for meetings. It has been great to welcome new people to the pub and enjoying the café area.

“The community café is already becoming a meeting place that is helping people to overcome social isolation and make connections.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork said: “The Dun Cow Inn is a fantastic pub at the heart of its community.

“The new community café is helping to bring people together and strengthen social connections.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, said: “Rural pubs like the Dun Cow Inn are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing locals, like those in Christchurch, Cambridgeshire, with places to come together and socialise.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund. As of 1 April, every pub is now also getting 15% off its new business rates bill on top of the £4.3bn support package announced at Budget.”