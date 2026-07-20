Hospitality Insolvencies Decline as World Cup and Warm Weather Boost Trading

Share Post Share Email

The latest company insolvency statistics show accommodation and food services insolvencies have continued its downward trend, falling 15% from 279 in May 2026 to 237 in June 2026.

Insolvencies in the sector also dropped 23% compared to the same month in 2025 (307).

Saxon Moseley, partner and head of leisure and hospitality at leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, said: “The hot weather and major sporting events such as the World Cup have given the hospitality industry an important lifeline, with insolvencies continuing to trend downwards.

“Pubs have been the main beneficiary, helping to offset weaker growth in other parts of the industry. The major concern is whether this momentum continues once the sunshine disappears or if it’s simply a short-term boost – either way operators need to maximise trading while the demand is there.”

Gordon Thomson, restructuring partner at RSM UK, added: “Global and domestic uncertainty is leading operators to sit on their hands as they take a wait and see approach before triggering an insolvency process. While international uncertainty is expected to continue, the appointment of Andy Burnham as PM should help to provide some stability to the sector.

“But that’s dependent on the government setting out pro-growth policies that provide businesses with a clear sense of direction and help to restore confidence.”