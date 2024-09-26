Bidfood Wales Emphasises The Importance Of Supporting Local With The Addition Of 150 Welsh-Based Products To Its Range

Share Post Share Email

In celebration of British Food Fortnight, Bidfood Wales has announced the addition of 150 new products dedicated to Welsh provenance to its range.

According to research commissioned by the Welsh Government on the Value of Welshness, 9 out of 10 consumers think it’s important that a venue has a good range of dishes with Welsh ingredients. Bidfood Wales’ new range will boast the best in local dairy, meat and poultry, store cupboard essentials and drinks, all of which have been produced or grown by SMEs across Wales.

To mark the launch of its regional offering, Bidfood Wales has invited over 20 of those suppliers to the historic Hensol Castle to showcase the very best in Welsh food and drink to existing Bidfood Wales customers.

Richard Dow, Business Unit Director for Bidfood Wales said:

“This has been a much-anticipated launch for both the business and our customers based in Wales, as we’re committed to highlighting the need to support local and regional businesses in the country. This new range will allow our customers to include products and ingredients with deep, strong Welsh roots on their menus, while also communicating the provenance stories behind them to consumers.

“It’s our mission at Bidfood Wales to deliver service excellence and be a positive force for change and I’m thrilled that we now have a ‘Wonderfully Welsh’ range that supports our customers and the small business owners in Wales passionate about showcasing what Wales has to offer.”

Lucy Quinnell, Category Development Manager for Bidfood Wales added:

“I’m very excited for our customers to meet the suppliers behind our new range, as sometimes, they can be overlooked. Every single product within the new range has been tried and tested by our dedicated Technical, Sales and Marketing teams who worked with local Welsh bodies such as Food and Drink Wales to ensure their authenticity.

“We have rightfully named the campaign behind this launch ‘Wonderfully Welsh’ because we wanted to show just how amazing Welsh food and drink is, as well as the people behind the products are.”

To find out more about Bidfood Wales, click here: www.bidfood.co.uk/wales/