Big Mamma To Open First Regional Restaurant In Birmingham

Big Mamma is set to open its first UK location outside of London in Birmingham by the end of this year.

The fast-growing group, recognized for its lavish Italian dishes and gaudy restaurant interiors, is expanding to Birmingham, marking its first venture outside of London in the UK.

Its first Midlands restaurant will be named La Bellezza, drawing inspiration from “the charming little trattorias found all across Italy’ and will be opening at Paradise, 2 Chamberlain Square in the heart of Birmingham.

Inspired by the charming little trattorias found all across Italy, La Belezza will be romantic and imaginative with 150 covers indoors and an intimate 25-cover terrace.

Big Mamma is known for its large London sites and the Birmingham restaurant will seat 150 indoor covers with space for 25 guests on a terrace.

Big Mamma co-founders Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux said: ‘We are hugely excited to be coming to Birmingham, not only to be part of its incredibly vibrant restaurant community but to also bring our superb Italian products, which we spent 3 years personally sourcing from small family-run artisans, to another major European city.”

Lugger and Seydoux founded Big Mamma in Paris in 2013 and have since grown the brand to 26 restaurants across France, the UK, Spain, Germany, Monaco and Italy.

They have opened five London restaurants since 2019, when Londoners queued up to enter its debut site Gloria in Shoreditch (pictured below).

In 2023, Big Mamma was valued at £233 million when private equity firm McWin acquired a majority stake in the business.

Seydoux said the group saw potential for more restaurants in London and was considering opening in Manchester.