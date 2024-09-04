Bidfood Boosts Local Jobs And Increases Connectivity To Businesses With New Site In North Cornwall

Share Tweet Share Email

Leading foodservice provider, Bidfood, is creating up to 30 new jobs for local drivers with its new 15,000 sq. ft depot on the Cooksland Industrial Estate in Bodmin.

In addition, the new site will also help to connect the South West and ease some of the seasonal pressures on Bidfood’s Lee Mill depot, as well as reduce delivery miles and enhance the customer experience for those furthest away from Lee Mill.

Bidfood’s new Bodmin site has already implemented a bespoke Independent Service which allows existing and new customers to order online and via Telesales up to 10pm each day, for next-day delivery.

To start, Bidfood will be operating the unit for van routes to complement the road network in Cornwall and North Devon, with the aim to migrate some HGVS to it once an ‘O’ licence for the site is secured.

Richard Dow, Business Unit Director at for Chepstow, Swansea and Lee Mill commented:

“As part of our strategy to grow sales and deliver service excellence to our customers we’re always reviewing our infrastructure and where we can be expand the local depot network.

“With that in mind, we recognised the opportunity to improve in the South West and I’m incredibly excited to assemble this new team to provide an even better service to the Devon and Cornwall area.

“I’m also delighted that we’re able to give back to the local community, the added jobs coupled with reinforced abilities to support local businesses will give the local economy a great chance to grow.”