BII Licensee Of The Year 2023 Quarter-Finalists Announced!

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) is delighted to announce their Quarter-Finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year Award (LOYA).

Since the launch in January this year, those working in the licensed trade were encouraged to enter to showcase their businesses, sharing how they have continued to diversify and develop their businesses to become more sustainable and thrive.

With well over 300 licensees being nominated by colleagues, customers and friends as worthy contenders for the award, the particularly high standard of entries received this year made it even more difficult for the team of judges to decide on the Quarter-Finalists.

Selected from the field of over 300 entrants, the Licensee of the Year Quarter-Finalists have reached this far in the awards based on their fantastic applications, coupled with social media and web assessments carried out by the BII team.

The next step involves HGEM, partners of the BII Licensee of the Year Award, sending out mystery diners and drinkers to each of the Quarter-Finalists.

Steve Alton, BII CEO commented: “Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious & hard-fought award, showing the excellence in our sector. We are delighted to have had so many entries in 2024, despite the challenges that our sector has faced over the last few years, showing, as ever, the resilience and commitment of our licensees.

“We are proud that these awards offer a value-added experience to all those involved with business insight and the chance to evaluate their businesses at every stage, from mystery diner visits and feedback, right through to our final judging day at Sky HQ.

“The best of luck to everyone involved this year and I look forward to meeting our finalists in June for their final judging day.”

The BII will announce their Semi-Finalists in April, who will then receive a visit and interview at their premises with Head Judges, Amanda Hemming and Ashley McCarthy to help decide on the final six!

All six finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Summer Event on 18th June, where the winner of Licensee of the Year 2024 will ultimately be crowned.

The 2024 Licensee of the Year Quarter-Finalists can all be found on the BII website in this link > https://bit.ly/BIILOYA24