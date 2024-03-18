Gosport Pub Gets A £239,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The White Horse, on Nobes Avenue in Gosport re-opened on Friday 8th March following a major investment of £239,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a transformational internal and external refurbishment to give the White Horse a brand-new look and fresh décor to appeal to all the local community.

Inside, the pub has received new furniture, fixtures, fittings and flooring throughout as well as a full redecoration to the main bar area, function space and games room to give it a vibrant and contemporary feel. Outside, the pub features updated lighting and signage to greet customers and has received an exciting garden revamp to include a new lawn, wooden benches and pontoon lighting providing a more modern, welcoming look.

Operator of The White Horse, Philip Coleman, said: “Opening night was brilliant! It was amazing to welcome all our customers, old and new, to the newly transformed pub and it was great to be able to show off everything that the White Horse has to offer.

The feedback we’ve received from the community so far has been incredible, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the White Horse looks fantastic and I’m pleased that the opening night went so well! This was a really well-deserved result for the team following all their hard work to make the pub a success.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish Philip every success for the future in making The White Horse a vital community hub.”