Black and White Hospitality Opens New Restaurant In Felixstowe

Black and White Hospitality, which owns and manages the master franchise rights to eight Marco Pierre White restaurant concepts, has opened its latest venue in Felixstowe.

Located in the newly refurbished Hotel Coco on Orwell Road, the 70-cover restaurant, which is a Steakhouse Bar & Grill, follows an agreement between the venue’s owner and Black and White Hospitality, which is the franchising arm of Pierre White’s restaurant business.

Nick Taplin, Chairman and CEO of Black and White Hospitality said:

“We’re delighted that this latest Steakhouse is now open. Interest in the build-up to opening has been amazing so we think the people of Felixstowe and surrounding area are looking forward to visiting.

“We have found an incredible owner who believes in the core values of hospitality. It has been a pleasure working with Muralee and his team on this new opening.

“The Steakhouse is our leading brand, so it’s great news to open a new venue. It fits perfectly with the boutique style of Hotel Coco and it’s been fantastic to work alongside the owners and their team. There is a great team on site and we wish them the very best as we head into the summer.

“As a business we are looking at a host of new and exciting opportunities both here in the UK and abroad while working closely with business owners and investors to realise the potential of their dining spaces.

“Black and White Hospitality has a very strong portfolio and our business model of aligning the restaurant brands with hotels is one that has proved very successful in the UK. We have a few more sites in the pipeline with another two openings this year already planned and it’s great that we are bucking the trend when it comes to opening new restaurants.”

Andrew Vales, general manager at the venue added:

“The new interior looks stunning and it’s great that we are now open and taking bookings for those looking for a new place to dine out.

“We’re now looking forward to welcome guests to come in to enjoy lunch or dinner or to celebrate a special occasion.”