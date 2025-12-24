Historic Edinburgh Pub Set For Major Investment In The New Year

Share Post Share Email

A much-loved Belhaven pub in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town is set to ring in the New Year in style with a brand-new look and elevated offering as it undergoes a significant programme of refurbishment.

Recognised as a true landmark in the Grassmarket and set in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle, the Beehive Inn has been an iconic building in the capital for over 400 years and remains a vibrant hub for locals and tourists alike.

This flagship Belhaven pub will temporarily close to the public from 12 January whilst renovations take place, with the restored venue set to officially reopen its doors in February.

Key features of the investment include the transformation of the pub’s interior with a complete refresh of the ground floor bar and the creation of an open-plan restaurant upstairs, complete with stylish décor and furniture to provide guests with an elevated dining experience. The first floor will also feature the addition of a brand-new whisky bar, offering a true taste of Scotland with over 100 whisky varieties, tailored whisky flights and tasting classes for customers to enjoy.

All 42 existing staff will be retained during the closure and will be redeployed across sister venues whilst the works are carried out.

David Race, general manager at the Beehive Inn, said:

“We are thrilled to announce that the Beehive will be getting a top-to-bottom refresh in the New Year, giving our much-loved pub a new lease of life. Following our refurbishment, we look forward to offering something for everyone, whether you’re stopping in for a midweek pint or whisky, enjoying a delicious Sunday roast or celebrating a special occasion with friends and family. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome guests old and new inside!”

David McBride, Business Unit Director for Belhaven pubs, added:

“The Beehive Inn is Belhaven’s flagship venue in Scotland, and it holds a special place in the hearts of many in the local community as well as those who have visited Edinburgh over the years. This investment marks the next chapter in the Beehive’s journey, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the new and improved pub and offering fantastic experiences, which will help to solidify its reputation as a premier destination for Scottish hospitality in the capital.”