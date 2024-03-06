Brakspear Reopens Second Pub With Operator Little & Large

Share Tweet Share Email

The Leicester Arms in Penshurst, Kent, has reopened following a £1.2 refurbishment by owners Brakspear in partnership with the Little & Large Pub Company, who also run the award-winning Running Horses, a Brakspear pub at the foot of Box Hill in Surrey.

The redevelopment, overseen by Brakspear’s in-house design team, has retained the charm and character of the Grade II listed building, while creating a relaxed environment for informal drinking and dining. At the same time, the pub’s 11 en-suite bedrooms have been upgraded to offer top-quality boutique hotel-style accommodation.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We were happy to invest in The Leicester Arms and create a pub where Little & Large can work their magic! They’ve proven themselves to be fantastic operators at The Running Horses, so we look forward to seeing their second Brakspear pub become a similar success.”

He added: “We have many stunning pubs in beautiful locations across the south east, but they are only ever as good as the business partners who run them. Working with talented operators is key to our success, and we’re delighted to have extended our relationship with Little & Large.”

Little & Large took on The Running Horses, at the foot of Box Hill near Dorking, in early 2022, and turned the pub into one of the stars of Brakspear’s leased and tenanted estate. In 2023 it was named overall winner in the National Pub & Bar Awards.