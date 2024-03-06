Dry January Engages the Frequent On Premise Visitor

Share Tweet Share Email

New consumer research from CGA by NIQ shows the scale of engagement with Dry January this year—and the chance to engage regular On Premise users in particular.

CGA’s latest Consumer Pulse survey shows nearly a fifth (18%) of consumers abstained from alcohol completely in January, while another 21% decreased their consumption. Although this created some tough trading conditions for pubs, bars and alcoholic drinks brands, it also brought exciting opportunities for suppliers and venues to promote soft drinks and no and low alcohol alternatives.

The research indicates that Dry January is especially important to young and frequent visitors. More than a quarter (26%) of Gen Z consumers took part this year, and nearly half (46%) of all participants were aged 18 to 34—much more than the numbers in the 35 to 54 (31%) and 55+ (23%) age groups.

While Dry January participants were slightly more likely than average to be impacted by the cost of living crisis, frequent visitors to the On Premise were also more likely to cut out alcohol in January. Nearly a fifth (19%) of weekly visitors said they took part, compared to 16% of those who visit less often. City centre residents over-indexed for participation too.

Matthew Meek, CGA by NIQ’s senior client manager, said: “With two in five consumers cutting their alcohol intake, Dry January has become a firm fixture in the On Premise calendar. While that can make for a tough month in some categories, visits can be sustained if suppliers and operators respond to changing needs. The moderation trend isn’t going away, and businesses that deliver dynamic offerings in no, low and soft drinks brands, with the right combination of quality and value, can reap excellent rewards.”