Brewdog Launches New Half Price Offering For 18-25 Year Olds

BrewDog has announced a new Under-25 Club, an initiative that offers 50% discounts for customers between the ages of 18-25 across everything from beer, to cocktails and spirits, to BrewDog hotel stays.

Taking place UK-wide across all BrewDog bars, the independent Scottish brewery is offering this massive discount from 4pm to close every Sunday – a handy way to ease those end-of-weekend blues.

On top of food and drink in its bars, BrewDog hotels are also part of the promotion. Offering the same discount of 50% for a Sunday night stay in any of the Manchester, Edinburgh or Aberdeen branches, the Under-25 Club could provide guests with a mega saving of up to £145.

Founder and Captain of BrewDog, James Watt said: “The weekend is all about having fun, so it’s really exciting to offer our BrewDog spaces as the perfect hangout spot for under 25s at a huge discount. Hopefully, knowing you’ve bagged yourself a big saving will help ease the thought of going back to work or university on Monday.

“Whether you’re looking to pop in for something to eat, have a few drinks, or maybe even a night’s stay – our BrewDog spots will be pretty hard to beat when it comes to a super affordable day out.”