Burgh Island Appoints Internationally Renowned Executive Head Chef Mark Levy

Burgh Island Hotel, the iconic Art Deco retreat on a private tidal island, has today announced the appointment of Mark Levy as its new Executive Head Chef. This appointment underscores the Hotel’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and its position as one of the UK’s premier culinary destinations.

With close to three decades of experience spanning the UK, US, and Europe, Mark brings a distinguished career to Burgh Island. He has led kitchens as Executive Chef at prestigious venues such as The Point in New York, the only Forbes 5-star property in upstate New York, and The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore, one of only two Forbes 4-star establishments in the city.

Mark’s career has been exceptional from an early point, being named Pub Chef of the Year in 2007. His expertise encompasses the creation of award-winning menus and the design and management of top-tier culinary operations.

Mark’s culinary philosophy combines bold flavours with classical techniques and a modern approach to ingredients. At Burgh Island, he aims to integrate his global expertise with the region’s rich culinary traditions, further enhancing the Hotel’s reputation for innovative and memorable dining, and create menus inspired by the Island’s natural beauty and rich heritage.

His passion for sustainability and community shines through as he looks to develop and strengthen the Hotel’s local partnerships across Devon with suppliers of seasonal vegetables, quality meats, and dairy products, playing a vital role in supporting the Hotel’s sustainability and locally sourced produce goals.

Giles Fuchs, Owner of Burgh Island Hotel, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Levy as our new Executive Head Chef. His extensive experience, both domestic and international, and his passion for innovation and community, make him a perfect fit for Burgh Island and our exceptional culinary offering. This represents an exciting new chapter for Burgh Island’s culinary team in 2025, with Mark bringing a focus on creative collaboration and a deep respect for the hotel’s unique environment, and we are excited to see how his creative vision and leadership will further elevate our dining experience, showcasing the very best of Devon’s produce.”

Mark Levy, Executive Head Chef at Burgh Island Hotel, added:

“I am honoured to join Burgh Island as its new Executive Head Chef. The hotel’s rich history, stunning location, and superb team offer endless inspiration. I look forward to crafting menus that celebrate the incredible local ingredients available here, delivering bold and exciting flavours that reflect both my journey as a chef and the spirit of this iconic destination.”