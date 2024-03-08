Calls To The Licensed Trade Charity Helpline Hits Record High Of 4,560 In 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), the 230-year-old industry charity supporting drinks professionals in need of emotional support, specialist advice and financial assistance, experienced an unprecedented 43% jump in calls to its helpline in 2023 compared to the previous year.

A total of 4,560 people from across the sector contacted the LTC through its 24/7 helpline in 2023 – the highest number of calls the charity has received in a 12-month period since the helpline was established. Across all its support services, the LTC provided aid to 47,130 people in the drinks industry last year, highlighting the critical role the organisation plays in helping support individuals currently or previously employed within the licensed trade.

Financial issues continue to represent a clear pressure on people in the sector, with 23% of calls received by the LTC referred to the grants team to discuss necessary financial assistance. In 2023 alone, £1.4m was awarded in grants and services by the LTC, up from £1.17m in 2022.

The LTC’s chief executive officer Chris Welham said: “The hospitality and drink sectors have faced unprecedented challenges over the past four years, and the pressures on our industry are being felt throughout the workforce.

“2023 represented the busiest year on record for the LTC, with a significant spike in individuals requiring support with their mental health, and assistance with their finances. Although this is clearly a worrying time for many across our industry, I am glad the LTC has been able to provide meaningful help to so many people. Increased awareness for the charity has been critical for us to reach a greater number of people needing aid, so I thank everyone who has amplified our message and raised vital funds over the past year.”

When asked how they heard about the charity’s helpline, 36% said they were referred by their employer, 9% by Turn2us, while 6% were referred to by other charities and housing associations, and 1% by the public sector.

Fifty-three per cent of those who made the call were employed at the time, and 44% of all calls made came from individuals working at one of the four largest pub companies in the UK – highlighting how important the LTC is viewed by the biggest operators.

The figures are a record high for the charity since the helpline was first established and demonstrates significant effort on the part of the LTC in helping to grow awareness in the industry, being trusted and relied on as an organisation that people can turn to in times in need.