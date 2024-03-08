Cornwall’s Andi Tuck Returns To The Ultimate TV Cookery Competition

Share Tweet Share Email

Cornwall’s Andi Tuck is set to return to BBC Two’s Great British Menu kitchen this coming week as part of the south west heat contestants. Andi says he will be ‘letting rip’ with his creative fire and smoking methods, and Cornish local ingredient sourcing, all part of his personal cooking DNA, for the judges.

Great British Menu has returned for its 19th run, bringing some of the UK’s most celebrated chefs to compete in regional heats to secure a place at the illustrious Great British Menu banquet. For 2024 chefs from eight different regions of the UK have designed a four-course menu (plus snacks and pre-desserts) based around the theme of celebrating the Olympics and Paralympics with dishes for a banquet hosted by the British Ambassador in France and Team GB to wish our athletes good luck in Paris.

Alongside his south west competitors, Andrew’s dishes will be scored by some of the biggest culinary stars in the country, with heat and regional finalists also facing a further panel of judges.

Andi Tuck says, “I absolutely loved my last appearance on Great British Menu in 2023 and it’s a huge honour to be back to represent Cornwall. I can’t think of a more intense, or competitive environment, in which to cook for such illustrious judges, but as a result, this pushes us all to be at the very top of our games. I’ll be ‘letting rip’ with my personal, creative fire and smoking methods, and Cornish local ingredient sourcing, for each of my entry dishes. It’s such a pleasure to cook and work alongside the most exciting chefs in the south west in the upcoming set of episodes.”