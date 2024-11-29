CAMRA Work Wins Big at Guild of Beer Writers Awards

Share Post Share Email

Publications and work commissioned by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) took home top prizes at the prestigious British Guild of Beer Writers Awards.

Three books published this year by the consumer group and its educational Learn & Discover platform won major awards at the British Guild of Beer Writers awards ceremony last night (27 November), which recognises excellence in beer, cider and pub writing.

The CAMRA published title The Devil’s In The Draught Lines by beer historian Dr Christina Wade won the Gold award in the Best Book about Beer or Pubs category, which charts the rise and fall – and rise again – of women in Britain’s brewing trade over the past 1000 years.

The book features interviews with some of the most influential women working in the contemporary beer industry, from award-winning beer writers and educators to brewers and pub owners. The book offers some incredible insights into the beer world and its history, exploring the real reasons why female brewers became marginalised while also debunking some tired old myths along the way.

Reacting to her win, author Dr Christina Wade said: “I am absolutely blown away and delighted, I am so honoured to have won best beer book, it was a lover letter to the beer industry and to women of beer everywhere.”

The Silver award in the Best Book about Beer or Pubs category was also won by a CAMRA publication – Manchester’s Best Beer Pubs and Bars by Matthew Curtis. From traditional pubs serving top-quality cask beer, to contemporary bottle shops and taprooms, Manchester is bursting with great beer. With detailed reviews of nearly 200 must-visit venues, this new book will direct you to the very best places to drink and explore the north-west beer scene. The book also claimed Silver in the Best Communication about Beer and Travel category.

Adam Wells took home the Gold in The Susanna Forbes Award for Best Communication about Cider category for his CAMRA published book, Perry: A Drinker’s Guide. The first dedicated and comprehensive guide to this traditional beverage, the title takes readers on a journey through the magical world of perry.

Reacting to his win, Adam said: ‘I’m absolutely honoured to have won the Susanna Forbes Award for Communication about Cider. The impact on the quality of and interest in cider and perry writing that the Guild’s addition of an award for cider has made has been enormous, and the strength of the shortlist of communicators is remarkable year on year. It’s an incredible privilege to have been chosen, and I can’t wait to read, watch and listen to the cider and perry communications that are produced in 2025. I also hope the Guild makes its decision to name the award in Susanna’s honour a permanent fixture.”

For a third time in four years, CAMRA’s educational Learn & Discover platform won Gold in the Best Corporate Beer Communication category for the article Mexican Lager: A History of Colonialism, Adaption, Appropriation and Ascendence by Ruvani de Silva.

Ruvani de Silva went on to win the coveted Michael Jackson Award for Beer Writer of the Year crown.

Many other Learn & Discover collaborators when on to win awards in their respective categories. Charlotte Cook claimed Gold in the Best Technical Communication about Beer category. Her Learn & Discover articles, Adjuncts Vs Additives and Understanding Hop Compounds, are some of the most in-depth and detailed the platform has ever released. Rachel Hendry went on to win Silver in the Best Communication about Pubs category. Her article A history of beer dispense is a fascinating look into how beer gets from the barrel to your pint.

Despite not winning, CAMRA’s popular Pubs. Pints. People podcast was nominated for the Best Audio or Video Beer Communication award. The podcast is produced and edited by a team of hardworking, passionate volunteers bringing audience interesting stories about the world of beer, cider and pubs. A new episode has recently been released exploring the important beer ingredient, malt, and can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Acast and wherever you get you podcasts from.

CAMRA Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said: “It was a pleasure to celebrate the best of British beer, cider and pub writing last night in such esteemed company. We are delighted that three CAMRA works, and the Learn & Discover platform, took home top prizes in their categories, against stiff competition, and we’re looking forward to another year working with a stellar line-up of authors and content creators to bring quality information and educational information to beer and cider consumers.

“On behalf of CAMRA, I want to congratulate all the winners and shortlisted nominees – they really do represent the best of what we do.”