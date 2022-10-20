Celebrate the Meals on Wheels Heroes

Share Tweet Share Email

Meals on Wheels Week returns 31st October to 4th November 2022. The award-winning national awareness event, organised by the National Association of Care Catering (NACC), raises awareness of and celebrates Meals on Wheels services across the country and the vital role they play in supporting older and vulnerable people living in our communities.

As the country faces a difficult economic situation it is more important than ever that we all get behind those who prepare and deliver the meals on wheels and recognise the value that this service provides, offering vital nutritional support to those who are most at need.

The NACC are calling upon the whole care and hospitality sector and the supply chain to show some strong support with this year’s activities.

Special events that are planned throughout the week are:

Meals on Wheels at the House of Lords – Monday 31st October

Hosted by Baroness Barker, the NACC Patron, this special Afternoon Tea will take the NACC’s campaign to raise awareness of the importance of Meals on Wheels services to parliament. As we launch this special week, we invite everyone to serve an afternoon tea for your own communities



Thank you, Tuesday – Tuesday 1st November

This day is dedicated to showing appreciation for our Meals on Wheels teams. For everyone that contributes, whether that’s making the meals, volunteers, drivers, carers or those that work behind the scenes, today is the day to show our appreciation.

VIP on Wheels – Wednesday 2nd November

This popular Meals on Wheels Week activity returns! There’s no better way to convey the value of Meals on Wheels than seeing it in action and the impact it has on service users. VIP on Wheels is a fantastic opportunity to invite local MPs, VIPs and dignitaries to experience a Meals on Wheels delivery and celebrate the service and the immense value it adds to the lives of those receiving it.

International Meals on Wheels Webinar – Thursday 3rd November

Hosted by Neel Radia NACC Meals on Wheels Officer, for the UK and Madison Grech, CNM, Continuing Education Director for CSNM, this international online seminar will include speakers from partners from the UK, Canada and Australia.

During this session, experienced operators from across the globe will be discussing Meals on Wheels Operations. They will share case studies from our own processes and learn from each other.



Click here for further information visit:



Friday Friends – Friday 4th November

A special day is planned to highlight the importance of social eating and how it helps reduce loneliness and social isolation. Friday Friends will bring people in our communities together to share the joy of food and time. This will see lunch clubs, day centres and care homes inviting the local community in for afternoon tea.

This simple, small gesture is sure to have an immense impact.



Neel Radia, Meals on Wheels project lead for the NACC, said:

“Throughout the week we will be holding special events across the country. I urge all sectors to take part in Meals on Wheels Week 2022 to ensure the ongoing value of this precious service is recognised and protected. I also would encourage everyone else to show their support for this cornerpiece of our nation”

Sue Cawthray, the National Chair of the NACC, said:

“This important week is an opportunity to highlight and raise the significant issues we face around a dwindling service and the need for government funding and support. It is imperative that our older population has access to a meal service delivered to their home and the social interaction that it brings to assist with preventing isolation.”