Champion Beer Of Britain Competition Returns

The first stage of voting for the Campaigns for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) next Champion Beer of Britain has officially opened, and CAMRA members are invited to have their say on which beers are the ‘cream of the crop’ before 1 November 2023.

The Champion Beer of Britain award is one of the most coveted real ale competitions in the world. Winning the prestigious title is the ultimate honour for UK breweries and has helped many brewers gain both national and international acclaim.

At the most recent Great British Beer Festival in August 2023, the competition returned for the first time since the pandemic, bestowing Elland Brewery’s ‘1872 Porter’ the illustrious award. Previous winners including Surrey Hills’ ‘Shere Drop’ and Siren Craft Brew’s ‘Broken Dream Breakfast Stout’.

Beer lovers now have until the 1st of November to make their submission on CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain platform, and can choose up to five beers across each of the new categories. This will take place alongside a series of rigorous regional heats, culminating in the final judging and announcement at the Trade Day of Great British Beer Festival 2025. All the heats and the final round of judging adhere to a strict blind tasting policy.

This initial vote is exclusive to CAMRA members. As well as getting to vote for their favourite beers, a CAMRA membership also provides a host of benefits, from enjoying social events organised by a local CAMRA branch and volunteering at beer festivals, to taking part in grassroots campaigning efforts.

CAMRA Awards Director Laura Emson says: “I am very excited to announce the return of the Champion Beer of Britain competition. The award undoubtably is the grandest of accolades a brewer can hope to receive. The declaration of the winner at the Great British Beer festival is always one of the major highlights of the event.”