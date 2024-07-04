Green Light For The Ivy Liverpool

Share Tweet Share Email

The former Bank of England building on Castle Street, Liverpool, is set to be transformed into The Ivy, thanks to proposals submitted by full-service development consultancy, Pegasus Group.

Prepared on behalf of Troia (UK) Restaurants Ltd, multiple applications were approved yesterday (1 July 2024) for listed building consent, advertisement consent and full planning permission.

The site opened as a Bank of England branch in 1826, helping to establish the locality as the city’s financial district. An historic architectural landmark situated within the Castle Street Conservation Area, the building was designed by Charles Robert Cockerell. The Grade I-listed Building on the site was rebuilt 1845-48 in the neoclassical style, replacing the earlier bank. It was last used by the Bank of England in 1987 and has been vacant since 1990s.

Pegasus Group has consulted on several schemes for Troia (UK) Restaurants Ltd, involving many staff members. Representatives from its planning and heritage teams were involved in this particular project.

A spokesperson for Pegasus Group said:

“Liverpool has an array of beautiful, historic buildings and we’re very pleased to have played our part in bringing 31 Castle Street back to life.

“The Ivy is much-loved across the UK and this new operation will further bolster the city’s burgeoning premium hospitality offering.

“We would like to thank the officers at Liverpool City Council for being pro-active both at pre-application stage and during the determination of the applications and will look upon the transformation of this building with particular interest and excitement.”