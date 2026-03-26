National Best Bar None Awards 2026 Winners Announced

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Nottingham, Chesterfield and York were recognised as top performers at the annual National Best Bar None Awards, held at the House of Lords on Tuesday 24th March, taking home Best City Scheme, Best Town Scheme and Best New Scheme respectively. A Special Recognition Award was also presented to Louise Baxter of Harrow Business Improvement District in recognition of her outstanding and continued support of the Best Bar None scheme.

Supported by the Home Office, the accreditation scheme is the gold standard for safer socialising, recognising licensed premises that strive to create well-managed, safe environments for their customers. The programme supports strong partnership working between local authorities, police and premises to maintain high standards across the hospitality and drinks industry.

More than 4,000 premises are currently accredited, with over 70 towns and cities adopting the recognised mark of operational excellence.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Chairman of Best Bar None, Lord Smith of Hindhead, Philip Smith, who said: Best Bar None promotes strong, proactive relationships between licensees, the police and local authorities – relationships that are vital to the hospitality industry. I am delighted to say that the scheme has continued to go from strength to strength over the past year, with several new schemes launching and a number of innovative initiatives introduced by existing ones.

“The Central Scheme is also growing rapidly, as operators based outside areas covered by regional schemes become Best Bar None accredited. I am pleased that there are now more than 4,000 accredited premises across England and Wales, and there are strong indications that this number will continue to rise in 2026.

“The national awards recognise and celebrate schemes and individuals for their commitment to Best Bar None, our industry- and Home Office-supported scheme that promotes safer socialising. This year’s winners are all thoroughly deserving of their awards, and I offer my congratulations to everyone involved.”

Louise Baxter of Harrow Business Improvement District has been recognised with the Special Recognition Award in acknowledgement of her exceptional and sustained contribution to the Best Bar None scheme over the past decade.

Nottingham operates one of the largest and longest-established Best Bar None schemes in the UK, with 89 accredited venues including hotels, casinos, live music venues and restaurants.

The city has also been a national leader in promoting inclusivity across licensed venues by introducing a comprehensive accessibility assessment section, co-designed with a student with lived experience of disability. Nottingham continues to take an impact-driven approach, launching a citywide Safe Space Pledge supported by an interactive map of participating venues, alongside using assessment data to identify trends and drive improvements.

Awards for excellence in airside alcohol retailing were presented to Monty’s Diner at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The University of Lancashire and the Students’ Union at Kent University were recognised within the student union category.