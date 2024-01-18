Cost A Premier League Pint To Hit £10 By 2030, Study Finds

Share Tweet Share Email

The cost of a pint of beer at a Premier League stadium could reach almost £10 by the end of the decade, new research finds.

Football shirt retailer UKSoccerShop calculated the cost based on the average inflation rate of alcoholic drinks over 12 months from December 2023, 9.6%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The research revealed that the average beer at a Premier League stadium could more than double in cost by 2030 from £4.60 to £9.57, increasing by around 62p a year.

A bevvy at a London club is predicted to reach a staggering £11.27, exceeding £10 by 2029, with the capital’s cheapest at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium for £8.33.

A brew at a stadium outside of London will set the average footie fan back £8.48.

The most affordable booze in the prem at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane and Manchester United’s Old Trafford could hit £6.25 – £3.33 cheaper than City. Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and West Ham’s London Stadium, with the most expensive drinks, could see prices of a match-day draught reach an eye-watering £13.12 by 2030.

In the North West, getting a round in could reach £8.22 per person, with Everton supporters expected to fork out £9.47 each at Goodison Park.

Prices in the West Midlands at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium and Aston Villa’s Villa Park are predicted to soar to £8.33 and £10.83, respectively.

Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium could see its rates surge to £8.33.

Predicted Cost Of A Pint Of Beer At Every Premier League Stadium By 2030

A spokesperson from UKSoccerShop commented: “Drinkflation is on the rise, and with UK households feeling squeezed from the cost of living, hospitality services already trying to workaround spiraling costs, with some choosing to serve weaker beer. It’s likely to affect our stadiums, too.”

“Using inflation figures from the ONS, we can estimate what prices football fans could pay for a match day pint. We found that over £6 could become the norm up north and over £10 in London – some may even get closer to £15 by the end of 2030”.