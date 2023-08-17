Cotswold Hotel Set To Support Local Families Through Community Charity Partnership

Share Tweet Share Email

A hotel in Gloucestershire has announced its partnership with a local charity that specialises in reducing the effects of homelessness, family breakdown, and exclusion.

With community engagement high on its agenda, Stonehouse Court Hotel, near Stroud, has partnered with Caring for Communities and People (CCP), a charity offering support across the South West, with its headquarters in Cheltenham.

As part of this shared commitment to the well-being of the local community, the hotel will be donating proceeds from its ‘Pass on a Clean’ initiative, which allows guests to forgo a room clean in the best interest of the environment — further highlighting its commitment to sustainability and supporting meaningful causes.

For each guest that chooses to participate, Stonehouse Court will make a donation to CCP, directly contributing to the charity’s ongoing efforts to support those in need within Gloucestershire. The donations will be directly supporting CCP’s community pantry project — a dignified resource designed to support those living in difficult circumstances.

As well as this consistent support, the hotel will also be offering a quarterly retreat for families the charity support — motivated by the ethos that everyone deserves to experience a break away.

As part of this offering, selected families working with CCP will be treated to a stay at the hotel, allowing them to unwind, recharge, and create lasting memories. This project underscores the hotel’s dedication to fostering a sense of community and offering assistance where it is most needed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Maz Jurko, General Manager of Stonehouse Court Hotel, said: “At Stonehouse Court, we are committed to going above and beyond for the community we are so grateful to be a part of. I believe that our role goes further than hospitality – it’s about creating a positive impact and partnering with CCP allows us to channel our resources and passion towards meaningful change.”

Maz continued: “Through our collaboration, we’re not only supporting a remarkable charity but also opening our doors wider, giving families who wouldn’t typically have access to our establishment a chance to experience the magic of the Cotswolds. I feel that it’s important for the hotel to do its part by broadening horizons and leaving a legacy of compassion and care.”

Daniel Chun, Director of Social Value and Engagement at CCP, added: “We’re delighted to be named a core charity partner of Stonehouse Court Hotel. From the outset, they understood our mission and purpose, suggesting several ways they could offer meaningful support to those accessing our services. With the cost-of-living crisis dragging more families into poverty, the pledge to donate the room clean to our Pantry will allow us to continue offering affordable access to food and other essentials. The luxury stay will also give families a chance to have a mini-break — affording them respite, rest, and joy at a really trying time.”