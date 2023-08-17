Admiral Taverns Invests £338,000 into Two Berkshire Community Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has invested £338,000 across two local community pubs in Berkshire. The Millhouse in Dustan Park has received a £177,000 refurbishment, whilst the Blue Ball in Kintbury, has received a £161,000 refurbishment. Both pubs are run by passionate licensees, Mike and Kelly Ohlin who together with Admiral Taverns, has worked hard to breathe a new lease of life into the pubs.

The Millhouse, situated on Bradley-Moore Square, reopened on 14th July, whilst the Blue Ball, situated on High Street Kintbury, reopened on 12th August.

Investing in its pubs through capex is a core part of Admiral’s strategy as it seeks to nurture community pubs with long-term sustainable futures. Capex investment gives licensees the necessary infrastructure to ensure their pubs can thrive within their communities and offer customers an active social hub.

Drawing on a wealth of industry experience, Mike’s 18-month tenure at the Millhouse and one year at the Blue Ball has allowed him to already build strong local relationships within both communities.

Mike Ohlin, Licensee at The Millhouse and Blue Ball, commented:

“I am so delighted to have reopened both the Millhouse and the Blue Ball to their communities and showcase these brilliant transformations. The results look fantastic and the feedback we’ve had so far has been great. Having worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years, I’m confident that both pubs will be important pillars of their communities, bringing people together.”

Kintbury residents were welcomed back to the Blue Ball on Saturday 12th August with an exciting weekend of entertainment. The pub has undergone a complete interior and exterior refurbishment, including the introduction of a beautiful garden space featuring brand-new seating, heaters and lighting. Inside, the pub features a more welcoming look and feel to its restaurant, which offers pub classics such as burgers and pasta.



Troy Bett, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented:

“I am thrilled with the investment projects that have taken place across Kintbury and Dunstan Park – the results look amazing and will ensure both pubs sit at the heart of the communities. We’re continually investing into our pubs across the UK and strongly believe in the importance of offering local communities the resources they need to bring people together. Mike brings both experience and charisma and I wish him every success for the future.”