Dion Dublin at Bar Home in Lichfield

Aston Villa legend Dion Dublin visited the new Bar Home in Lichfield on Sunday as part of Guinness’s Matchday Roadshow to try his hand at pouring a pint of Guinness while mingling with fans.

Dublin, whose playing career saw him represent England at international level while also making 155 appearances for Aston Villa, scoring 48 times, is a Villa legend and attended Bar Home to try pour the perfect pint of Guinness while watching Aston Villa take on Spurs with local fans.

For some people, Dion Dublin may be better known in his post-playing career as the presenter of the hit BBC daytime show, Homes under the Hammer, while also being a regular pundit on shows such as Football Focus and Match of the Day.

Dion Dublin at Bar Home in LichfieldAs part of Guinness’s Matchday Roadshow, the former striker tried his hand at pouring the perfect pint of Guinness, serving some locals a pint of the black stuff.

To make the day even better, Dion and fans watched on as Villa came from behind to beat Spurs 2-1 in front of a packed house of Villa fans at the new Social Pub and Kitchen venue, which previously replaced Walkabout Lichfield at the end of September following a huge six-figure investment.