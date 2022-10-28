Drinks Represent Growing Opportunity in Delivery & Takeaway Sales says Hospitality at Home Tracker

Share Tweet Share Email

As British consumers maintain some of the delivery and takeaway habits they picked up during COVID-19 lockdowns, the latest CGA by NielsenIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker highlights a growing trend – with drinks’ share of these sales increasing by 15% versus the start of 2022.

Overall, the latest Hospitality at Home Tracker highlights that while delivery and takeaway sales across managed groups are still 91% higher than they were pre-pandemic, versus last year sales have seen a slight dip of -11%, following the trend seen in August where combined sales were -7.9% versus 2021.

Typically drinks make up a smaller proportion of sales, within monthly delivery and takeaway sales. However, versus January 2022 data, drinks’ share of sales in September 2022 were 15% higher – with steady month-on-month growth over the course of this year.

This opportunity is reinforced in CGA’s exclusive Food Insights report, which highlights that of consumers who ordered delivery for the first time or more than usual in 2021, 37% of consumers were likely to order delivery from pubs and bars in the future, if available. When it comes to delivery/takeaway formats, alcohol delivery and pickup/collection of alcohol also made up 19% of orders in 2021.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said:

“Lockdowns saw consumers relying on delivery and takeaways to a much greater extent than they did pre-pandemic, and exploring new options including alcoholic drinks. Operators should be exploring this opportunity given consumer sentiment, with careful consideration given to how they can meet customers’ expectations outside the traditional On Premise setting.”

The CGA by NielsenIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker is the leading source of data and insight for the delivery and takeaway market. It provides monthly reports on the value and volume of sales, with year-on-year comparisons and splits between food and drink revenue. It offers a benchmark by which brands can measure their performance, and participants receive detailed data in return for their contributions.