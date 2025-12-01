Drinks Sales Back In Marginal Growth As Christmas Trading Begins

Share Post Share Email

Operators and suppliers have started the crucial festive season with modest growth in drinks sales in the first half of November.

CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows average sales in managed venues in the week to 8 November were 2.3% ahead of the same period in 2024. This was followed by growth of 0.5% in the following seven days to 15 November.

Both figures are below the UK’s rate of inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index. However, they reverse three consecutive weeks of negative trading in October, and raise hopes that some consumers are lifting their spending on the run-in to Christmas and New Year.

Trading in early November was boosted by Bonfire Night and firework displays, as well as a busy programme of Premier League, Champions League and international football fixtures, plus big rugby union fixtures for England, Scotland and Wales. The start of Christmas markets may also have lifted footfall in many British cities and towns.

However, the arrival of Storm Claudia curtailed visits to pubs and bars in some parts of the country towards the end of the fortnight—especially on Saturday 14 November, when sales dropped by 8.2% year-on-year.

Live sport has been a boost to Long Alcoholic Drinks categories, with beer sales rising by 3.6% and 1.7% in the weeks to 8 and 15 November respectively. Cider performed even better, with growth of 5.5% and 2.9%. Soft drinks also had a positive fortnight, increasing by 5.4% and 1.3%.

Trends in other drinks categories were less encouraging. On Premise sales of spirits fell by 3.8% and 2.0% in the two weeks. Wine had fractional growth of 0.1% in the week to 8 November, but sales then dipped 2.8% in the following seven days.

Rachel Weller, NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“While sales growth in the first half of November has been marginal, it lifts optimism that consumers are starting to increase their visits to pubs and bars as Christmas occasions get into full swing. Storm Claudia was another reminder of the damage that bad weather can do to trading, and operators and suppliers will be keeping fingers crossed for bright days that bring people out of home in the weeks ahead. There’s all to play for this festive season, and after a tough 2025 it could make or break the year for many businesses.”