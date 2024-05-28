Drinks Sales Edge Into Growth In Solid May

Share Tweet Share Email

Britain’s On Premise drinks sales nudged just above the levels of 2023 last week, CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average sales in managed venues for the seven days to last Saturday (18 May) were 0.3% ahead of the same period in May 2023—a second successive positive week after bumper growth of 13% previously. After a tough March and April that brought five weeks of year-on-year declines, it extends a solid start to May for pubs, bars and their suppliers.

Trading fluctuated in line with the temperatures across the week, starting with growth of 13% on Sunday (12 May), when much of Britain enjoyed warm weather. That was followed by year-on-year drops of between 3% and 10% from Monday to Thursday—the result of both cooler weather and some tough comparative days in 2023. With the sun out again, the week ended with 5% growth on Friday (17 May) and a small dip of 2% on Saturday.

Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories had a second successive strong week, with cider and beer sales up by 8% and 3% respectively. The soft drinks and wine categories were both down by 1% while spirits were down by 9%—an abrupt reversal after their first year-on-year growth for months in the previous week.

“While pubs and suppliers won’t be getting too excited by year-on-year growth of 0.3%, it does at least maintain some trading momentum,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “Many consumers are clearly still cautious about their spending, but when the sun shines they remain eager to enjoy drinking out. News this week of further easing in inflation should hopefully improve their confidence, but as ever at this time of year, levels of trading will very much depend on the weather.”