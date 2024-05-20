Drinks Sales Up 13% As Sun Shines On Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Warm weather has lifted Britain’s On Premise drinks sales above last year’s levels for the first time in six weeks, CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average sales in managed venues for the seven days to last Saturday (11 May) were 13% ahead of the equivalent period in 2023—a very welcome return to growth after five weeks of year-on-year declines.

Trading was well up on all seven days of the week, beginning with a 17% uplift on Bank Holiday Monday (6 May). The Bank Holiday fell in the week prior in 2023 which will have helped to shape this week’s uplift. Growth peaked at 23% on Thursday (9 May). As temperatures moved well into the 20s, sales finished 21% and 5% ahead on Friday and Saturday (10 and 11 May) respectively.

The sunshine made it a stellar week for Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories—especially cider, where sales rocketed 33% ahead of the same week in 2023. Beer was the next biggest winner with growth of 14%. The soft drinks and wine categories were both up by 11% while spirits got a 5% upswing—the first year-on-year growth for months.

“Bank Holidays always make year-on-year comparisons more difficult but after a soggy Spring, the warm spell and double-digit growth have been a huge relief for Britain’s pubs and suppliers,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UKand Ireland. “The sunny weather means it’s been particularly good news for longer and lighter serves and pubs and bars with outdoor gardens and terraces, many of which have been empty for months. Businesses will now be hoping the high temperatures can continue into the second May Bank Holiday and encourage more consumers to loosen their spending.”