East Anglia Hospitality Group Raises Funds for Food Hubs

East Anglia hospitality business Chestnut is supporting Nourishing Norfolk by cycling in excess of 500km to raise much needed funding for the food hubs within the region.

Beginning at The Carpenters Arms in Great Wilbraham on 11th October and finishing at The Weeping Willow in Barrow on 14th October, the team will visit each of the 16 properties within the Chestnut portfolio across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The funds raised will go directly towards tackling the cost of living crisis, which given the escalating inflation pressure, is triggering one of the worst poverty crises this country has experienced. This initiative aims to raise £50,000 to help Nourishing Norfolk feed thousands by seed-funding work at a grassroots level directly into local communities, providing access to affordable, healthy food.

Chestnut launched its charitable foundation The Giving Tree in 2020. It has supported our communities by funding, cooking and providing over 30,000 meals across the region, as well as making donations to support free school meals, local charities and food hubs.

Claire Cullens, Chief Executive of Norfolk Community Foundation said:

“We are delighted that Chestnut have chosen to support our Nourishing Norfolk initiative to ensure that no one goes hungry. Already we are supporting 12,000 people across the county to access good quality and affordable food, which is needed now more than ever in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. Thanks to Chestnut, we can go further and faster in supporting those most in need.”

Philip Turner, Founder of Chestnut said:

“We are committed to playing a key role in supporting our local communities. The Giving Tree continues to gather momentum as a result of our team of enthusiastic people with a can-do attitude. Given the current economic climate, it feels like the right initiative and we are determined to play our part.

“The cost of living crisis is seeing everyone struggle, with research showing that five million people are at risk of going without food due to the significant price rises in the last 12-months. Our business is about hospitality, we champion local food and we seek to sit at the heart of our communities – we hope this cycle safari around our pubs will help to raise funds and support people during this very challenging time.”

Corporate partners helping with the initiative include Birketts, Adnams and Abbeygate Wealth Management. Chestnut has already raised £10.5K of its target.