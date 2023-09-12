Eight of London’s Top Chefs Unite in Aid of Industry Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

Some of London’s most talented chefs will unite for the first time to cook up a storm in aid of industry charity Hospitality Action at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square on Monday 6th November.

Hospitality Action chef patrons, Jason Atherton, Vivek Singh and Atul Kochhar will be joined by four of the prime movers on the London restaurant scene: Tom Booton, Adam Handling, Anna Haugh and Ben Murphy; along with one of the world’s pre-eminent pastry chefs, Claire Clark MBE.

The Winter Chefs’ Dinner will see guests delight in an exclusive canapé and drinks reception and four course gastronomic feast with wine throughout, while having the opportunity to meet the all-star London chef brigade. Diners will also be encouraged to join the prize draw and fundraising auctions with exclusive experiences and overnight stays up for grabs.

The evening will raise vital funds to support those in the hospitality industry who are facing crisis. Between 2020-22, Hospitality Action awarded almost £460,000 to households in London; the most supported region (16.9%) for receiving a grant.

Hospitality Action Patron and Executive Chef of The Cinnamon Collection, Vivek Singh, comments: “I’m delighted to support Hospitality Action as having spent a lifetime in our incredible sector, this is the most welcoming and supportive of fraternities. Every now and again, our own may fall on hard times and may need to be supported; Hospitality Action do just that.”

Anna Haugh, Executive Head Chef and Owner, Myrtle Restaurant, said: “I’ve been asked to join forces with an incredible line-up of London-based chefs and I want to play my part in raising crucial funds for this industry charity. The atmosphere in the kitchen is sure to be electric. Hospitality Action works to support people from our industry in their time of need and I am proud to be giving a helping hand.”

Tickets for the Winter Chefs’ Dinner at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square cost £150 per person and £1,500 for a table of ten and can be purchased online.