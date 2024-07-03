England Group Games Drove An Additional 25.6m Pints

Share Tweet Share Email

In the group stages, England games drove an additional 203 pints per pub leading to a 31.5% uplift in draught sales versus the same days average in 2024. This means pubs earnt an additional £925 per pub in revenue.

In Scotland we saw a similar impact with an additional 170 pints per pub leading to a 21.9% uplift in draught sales versus the same days average in 2024.

When England reached the last sixteen back in 2021, weekly sales grew by +3.6% – so how did Sunday’s sales compare?

Even better is the really good news! All eyes turned to England on Sunday’s key game versus Slovakia when we saw a staggering 11.4 million pints sold as pubs benefitted from extra time after Jude Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick revived not just the team’s hopes, but also pubs across the country, with the prospect of a quarter-final against Switzerland at 5 pm this coming Saturday.

This resulted in an average uplift of +55 pints per pub (vs. 2023) and an additional +£261 in the till. England’s last-minute equalizer against Slovakia saw draught Beer & Cider sales grow by +22.4% vs. 2023, as 30 mins of extra time and the hopes of a nation keep consumers in outlet for longer as the nail-biting knockout game played out.

Stout was the standout category performer

In terms of category performance, we saw World Lager +36.2% and Core Lager +17.2%. Apple Cider slightly suffered, declining -3.0% while Fruit Cider was up +47.2%. The standout performance was STOUT +52.8% but it was a strong weekend for all of the major categories, and a welcome boost for the On Trade.

Last 16 game drives increase in footfall

Overall, footfall grew +0.5% for the whole week compared to +3.2% on Sunday. City Centres continued to suffer at a total week level -2.1% compared to growth in Suburban and Rural areas. For Sunday, the key footfall growth happened in Suburban areas, where +4.1% growth was observed, Rural areas also benefitted +2.4% whilst City Centres saw a marginal increase +0.9%

Dwell time in growth as the match runs into extra time

Dwell time grew +9.4% on Sunday driven by Suburban locations +14.6% and Rural Outlets +14.3% as average overall dwell time grew to 138 minutes per occasion. City Centres benefitted the least BUT thankfully still saw a +4.5% increase in dwell time per occasion.