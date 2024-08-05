Euros Hangover Pushes Drinks Sales Down Year-On-Year

Share Tweet Share Email

Last week’s drinks sales fell 6% below the same period in 2023 as some consumers tightened their spending after enjoying the Euro 2024 tournament in pubs and bars.

The figure from CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker—for average sales in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday (27 July)—is the first negative number for several weeks. Patchy weather and tough comparatives with July 2023, including the boost of the Women’s World Cup, also contributed to a softer week for On Premise venues and suppliers.

The week’s trading fluctuated in line with the weather. Sales were up by 1% on both Tuesday and Wednesday (23 and 24 July) as temperatures rose in much of Britain, but they were down year-on-year on the other five days of the week. Trading was behind by between 7% and 9% from Thursday to Saturday (25 to 27 July), as cooler and wetter weather kept people away from beer gardens and terraces. The start of the school break meanwhile saw some consumers leave for holidays overseas.

Category-wise, a couple of sunny days helped to lift cider sales 2% above the same week in 2023. However, all other major segments were down year-on-year, with spirits the worst affected.

“The Euro 2024 tournament was very much a net positive for the On Premise, and after fans spent freely during games some hangover to sales was to be expected,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “It’s a reminder that money remains tight for many consumers, despite falling inflation and the easing of some household bills. We can be optimistic that spending will loosen as the year goes on, but venues and suppliers are going to need to stay sharply focused on value and quality to sustain sales in what is still a challenging trading environment.”