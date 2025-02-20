Farnborough Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £270,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

The Hawley Arms, a traditional community pub in Farnborough, reopened on Friday 14th February following an enormous combined investment of £270,000 from Admiral Taverns and passionate licensee, Kerrie Whittingham. The investment has allowed Kerrie to breathe new life into the pub, enabling her to further establish it as a lively social hub at the heart of the local community.

Internally, the bar area of The Hawley Arms has been completely revamped, including brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture and flooring, to elevate the overall look and feel of the pub, as well as newly refreshed toilet facilities. As part of the investment, the kitchen has undergone a complete refurbishment allowing the licensee to offer a fantastic food menu of traditional.

Externally, The Hawley Arms features brand new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a new wheelchair ramp at the entrance of the pub to ensure it is accessible to all. In addition, the pub hosts a spacious beer garden – seating up to 60 people – complete with a covered area, BBQ zone and outdoor television making it the perfect place to socialise all year round.

Having worked in the hospitality industry for over 30-years, Kerrie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to The Hawley Arms. She began her career in the UK by running multiple community pubs, before moving to Portugal in the 90’s where she ran vibrant bars for over a decade. When Kerrie returned to England, she moved to Farnborough – where she’s now been for 16-years – and soon took over The Ship, a nearby village pub, where she’s been at the helm for 11-years.

Kerrie Whittingham, Licensee of The Hawley Arms, commented:

“I am thrilled to have taken over The Hawley Arms! This is a fantastic local pub with so much potential and I’m really looking forward to creating a vibrant hub for all to enjoy!”

David Stallard, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“I’d like to thank Kerrie for all her hard and support in bringing this refurbishment to life – the pub looks incredible! On behalf of myself and the everyone at Admiral Taverns, I’d like to wish Kerrie, and her incredible team who are coming with her from The Ship, every success for the future.”