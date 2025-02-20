Fundraising For Debut Hospitality Rides Exceeds £210k As Cyclists Step Up Training

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality industry leaders are celebrating as the fundraising total for the first cycle challenge under the Hospitality Rides brand hits £210k, just three months before riders set off on the epic 400km sponsored journey across Taiwan.

Hospitality Rides is an annual sponsored bike ride. This international event, rebranded from Pedalling For Pubs in 2024, is dedicated to raising vital funds for leading hospitality charities the LTC (Licensed Trade Charity) and Only A Pavement Away.

Fundraising has ramped up over the last few months with many key industry events supporting the ride such as the UKH Christmas Lunch and recent RMI Awards, which raised a combined total of over £45k for the charities. While riders have supported the fundraising initiative with innovative charity initiatives from cricket dinners to study tours in San Sebastian.

Hospitality Rides will be led by Katy Moses, ride founder, and Managing Director of leading research consultancy KAM. She will be joined by 29 industry professionals, setting out to cycle almost the entire length of Taiwan covering Hsinchu, Taipei, Keelung and Jiaoxi between 14–20 May.

The 2025 challenge follows last year’s mammoth cycle across Kenya, which raised £320k for the LTC and Only A Pavement Away. The funds enable both charities to carry out vital work providing support, assistance and opportunities to individuals in need of support within the hospitality industry, including those facing poverty and homelessness.

Alongside KAM, supporting partners and sponsors include Avani Solutions, Britvic, DOJO, Fleet Street, Lucky Saint, and Punch Pubs.

Hospitality Rides founder Katy Moses, of KAM research agency said:

“We’re hugely excited to kick off the first year under the Hospitality Rides brand, and initial fundraising really hasn’t let us down! We would like to thank everyone who has already contributed to this year’s campaign, helping two fantastic charities support those in our sector who need it most. Taiwan is shaping up to be one of our most challenging routes yet, so if you haven’t backed one of the riders, please do, they’re going to need all the motivation and support they can get!”

Chris Welham, CEO at the Licensed Trade Charity added:

“We’re thrilled to be part of Hospitality Rides once again, and so grateful to everyone who has donated so far. The licensed hospitality sector continues to face significant challenges this year, and campaigns like this not only raise vital funds but also awareness, ensuring that more people within the industry know that the LTC is here to help, providing everything from practical and emotional support via our helpline to financial grants for those in need of a helping hand. Thank you to everyone who makes Hospitality Rides possible, and best of luck to the riders taking on Taiwan.”

Greg Mangham, founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away said:

“As this year’s riders gear up for their epic journey across Taiwan, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved – the organisers, partners, and of course, the riders and sponsors. The funds we receive from this campaign make such a huge difference, allowing us to continue giving those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment a rewarding career in hospitality.”