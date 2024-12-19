Dalloway Terrace Receives Its First AA Rosette

Share Post Share Email

Dalloway Terrace at The Bloomsbury, a restaurant well known for its seasonal transformations from lush summer gardens to winter wonderlands, is proud to announce it has been awarded its first AA Rosette.

The AA Rosette, which awards venues based on their commitment to culinary excellence, has recognised Dalloway Terrace for its “interesting and enjoyable selection of dishes”. The report also noted that the restaurant is very well presented with a lovely ambience for diners, scoring the food and service 88% and 87% respectively.

The Rosette has been awarded shortly after Executive Chef Trevor Kliaman joined the dedicated team. Previously head chef at the St Andrews Bar and Grill, Trevor joins from Fairmont Southampton, were he also received an AA rosette award for his ambitious dining concept.

Dalloway Terrace General Manager, Giovanni Spezziga commented:

“We are extremely pleased and proud to receive our first AA Rosette – it’s an incredible achievement for our entire kitchen and service team who consistently work hard to deliver such outstanding food quality. We strive to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience within gorgeous surroundings and it’s great to be recognised for doing just that.”