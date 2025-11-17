Flat October for Drinks Sales Leaves On Premise Hoping for Budget boost

Share Post Share Email

On Premise operators and suppliers ended October with a small drop in drinks sales as consumers kept a lid on their spending, CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average sales in managed venues in the week to 25 October were down by 2.4% on the same week in 2024. This was followed by a 0.4% drop in the following seven days to 1 November. After solid year-on-year growth at the start of the month, drinks sales comparisons have now been negative for three weeks in a row.

Trading across the second half of October was held down by gloomy weather and consumers’ extra-tight attitude to disposable incomes ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget on 26 November. With increased menu prices factored in, drinks volumes in pubs and bars have been even further behind the levels of October 2024—a sign that many people are cutting the frequency of their visits or the number of drinks they buy.

The Tracker shows year-on-year sales were negative on 10 of the 14 days to 1 November, with the gap peaking at -11.7% on Sunday 26 October, the day Britain’s clocks went back. There was brief respite on Halloween (31 October), which fell on a Friday this year and generated an upswing in drinks sales of 10.9%.

Halloween helped to create a rare period of growth for the spirits category, where sales in the week to 1 November climbed by 2.4%—though sales were down by 12.6% in the previous seven days.

In other categories, beer (up 0.4% and down 1.3%) and cider (down 1.1% and down 0.7%) had a modest two weeks of trading, while wine was behind by 1.9% and 2.1%. Soft drinks also had a Halloween lift, with sales up by 1.6% in the week to 1 November after a 2.1% fall the previous week.

Rachel Weller, NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said: “After a decent start to the Autumn, a flat few weeks show how many consumers remain hesitant about their spending on drinking out. However, a burst of sales for Halloween shows they remain eager to celebrate big occasions together, raising hopes that the festive season will bring more groups of friends and family out into pubs and bars. A lot now hinges on the Budget, and operators and suppliers will be keeping everything crossed that the Chancellor eases the cost burden on businesses and brings in measures that encourage consumers to free up their spending.”