Footballing Hoteliers Net Over £500 For Charity

Teams from a dozen Bristol hotels netted more than £500 for charity after taking part in a fund-raising football tournament.

The hotels, all members of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), set a goal of raising as much as possible for Bristol Autism Support.

It all happened at Lockleaze Sports Centre and was won by the team from the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel.

The Leonardo Hotel team finished runners-up, with The Bristol in third and De Vere Tortworth Court fourth.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said: “The event was a great success and everyone had a great time, especially the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel team, who took first place; congratulations to them.

“We are hoping to have another football tournament in the spring.”

Bristol Autism Support is the BHA’s charity partner for 2023.

Mr Herzog said: “Our decision to partner with Bristol Autism Support was driven by a unanimous desire to encourage change and support for our local communities.”

Bristol Autism Support began as a small pub group in 2012 but has grown into a respected charity with more than 3,000 local families in its network.

It is a peer-to-peer support charity for parents and carers of autistic children, either diagnosed or undiagnosed, in Bristol.

Its goal is to improve outcomes for autistic children by providing their parents/carers with information and timely support while connecting them with other parents and carers, to share experiences, knowledge and provide mutual support with like-minded people.