Be At One’s Annual ‘Bartender Challenge’ Has Crowned A Winner For 2023!

The final of Be At One’s Bartender Challenge 2023 took place recently and saw Megan, from Be At One Richmond crowned the winner of the impressive £3,000 prize. The competition reached new heights this year, with lots of energetic and technical challenges for all its bartenders to get involved in.

Over the last few months, more than 200 incredible mixologists from 39 Be At One venues across the UK competed for the coveted title of ‘Bartender of the Year’, putting their expertise and skills to the test.

The site bar ‘heats’ kicked off the competition, which saw the bartenders going head-to-head in their bars around the country, flexing their incredible cocktail-making skills across Be At One’s Impressive and Iconic menu, which includes 150 different mixes! The participants also impressed with their showmanship abilities, to go on to win a place in the area semi-finals.

Finding the best of the best across the regions at the semi-finals, ten expert mixologists were selected to battle it out in the highly anticipated grand final round, which took place on Wednesday 13 September and was sponsored by the globally acclaimed Pernod Ricard’s Altos Tequila.

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director for Stonegate Group said: “Congratulations to all the talented Be At One bartenders who have participated in this exciting competition. Our bartenders consistently strive to be the best they can be and provide guests with an unforgettable experience when they come into our venues. We loved seeing the talents of our industry-leading bartenders at the final and are immensely proud of you all. We want to congratulate Megan on winning.”

The final of the Be At One Bartender Challenge was held on Wednesday 13 September at Be At One Regent Street, with over 200 individuals in attendance, and winner Megan was named Bartender of the Year and received an incredible cash prize of £3,000! Runners-up included Abbie from Be At One Norwich, who received a cash prize of £2,000 and Eliot from Be At One Greek Street Leeds who won £1,000.